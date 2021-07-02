Galloway Claims he’ll Challenge Election Result in Court

Despite a fairly remarkable vote share of 22%, George Galloway has told supporters he won’t be taking the defeat lying down. He argues claims of him “laughing on the other side of the road” while Kim Leadbeater was being harrassed by Muslim activists were wrong and defamatory. He cited former Labour MP Phil Woolas who lost his seat in 2011 after posting false information about his LibDem opponent on leaflets. Woolas was also accused of “inflaming racial tensions”…

“On multiple grounds, we will apply to the courts for this election result to be set aside”.

This is now the sixth legal fight Galloway has promised…

Guido also enjoyed Galloway saying he’s no longer willing to talk to the mainstream media because they repeated the false accusation. A statement of intent that was broadcast on Sky News…