Galloway Team Deny Tower Hamlets By-Election Rumours

George Galloway’s campaign team have denied to Guido the rumours that Galloway plans to stand in any future Tower Hamlets by-election, which would be held if Apsana Begum is found guilty of housing fraud.

Speaking to Guido this morning, Galloway campaign chief James Giles said “no…that’s news to me“, and added that although the Workers Party of Britain would stand a candidate in that election if it were held, Galloway himself wouldn’t run. When asked whether George would fulfil his promise to eat his own hat if Labour won in Batley & Spen, the team said “it ain’t over till it’s over”, and they “may be back in August doing this all over again”. Looks like he’s more Ashdown than Pickard…