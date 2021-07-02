EU’s Anti-Racism Campaign Funded Lecturer Under Investigation for Antisemitic Comments

The European Commission has used part of its €439 million anti-racism budget to line the pockets of Professor David Miller, a University of Bristol Lecturer who has been described as a “conspiracy theorist” by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, and is currently under investigation for comments made about Jewish students. Perhaps the Commission should spend less time funding wacky professors and more time solving the sausage war…

David Miller, who was suspended from the Labour Party after saying Starmer received “Zionist money“, is currently under investigation at the University of Bristol for calling Jewish students “pawns” of Israel. The perfect professor to receive funding from an anti-racism body…

Using this EU funding, Professor David Miller co-wrote a report on neoconservative influence on counter-terrorism policy in the EU. The report concludes that the neoconservative movement and the UK Charity Commission target “muslim society groups” and “undermine the possibility of a functioning muslim society.” The report also recommended the UK “dismantle” the UK’s “counter-terrorism apparatus”.

The report and an accompanying YouTube video are currently being taught under Professor Miller’s Understanding Terrorism Module (2020) so far the video has had 44 views:

Read the EU taxpayer-funded report in full below: