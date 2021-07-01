Thangam Debbonaire Slams Matt Hancock’s Affair Whilst Wearing an Oliver Bonas Dress

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Thangam Debbonaire slammed former Health Secretary Matt Hancock whilst sporting a £65 floral green dress from retailer Oliver Bonas – a store owned by the betrayed husband of Hancock’s lover, Gina Coladangelo. Meta…

During Business Questions in the Commons chamber, Debbonaire accused Hancock of hypocrisy over the Neil Ferguson affair and claimed he’d flouted “rules on procurement”. She added that Hancock was “handing out contracts to dodgy mates [and] let down staff and residents of care homes with his not really a ring of protection around them.” A real dressing-down…

Here’s the problem: The Prime Minister is so bogged down in his own sleazy dealings, it would have been hypocritical for him to sack Hancock.



This weakness is not “splitting hairs” as Jacob Rees-Mogg said in his answer. Our public servants must be held to higher standards. pic.twitter.com/xImKAEven4 — Thangam Debbonaire 💙 (@ThangamMP) July 1, 2021

Debbonaire also asked why Hancock handed out PPE contracts to his own pub landlord, owner of the unfortunately-named Cock Inn. She’s not going to let the government skirt around these issues forever…