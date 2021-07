As the voters of Batley and Spen potentially determine the fate of Keir Starmer, The Times and The Sun this morning report multiple sources saying Rayner’s people are putting out feelers for support if she takes a tilt at a run for leader. The other candidate reportedly mulling over her chances is Lisa Nandy, who will undoubtedly have another run at the leadership. Let’s not forget that Yvette Cooper has widespread PLP support, if not actual membership support, which might temper her ambitions…