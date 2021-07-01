MPs Rack Up £23,000 in Post-Unlocking Revelling

Since the first stage of unlocking in March, MPs have received almost £23,000 in free hospitality tickets and other goodies, Guido can reveal. Nine MPs – mostly Tory – participated in the trial BRITs audience, racking up a total £7,925 in tickets and hospitality. All in order to receive a lecture from Dua Lipa slamming Boris and the lack of nurses’ pay rises…

Sports events have proved most popular, with Michael Gove’s jaunt to Porto with his son costing Santander £2,500. Philip Davies, Esther McVey and Alex Norris managed to wangle tickets plus hospitality to the England versus Czech Republic game on the 22nd June – freebies worth £4,612.8 between the three.

Philip Davies and Esther McVey also enjoyed Royal Ascott, with Davies nabbing an additional solo visit with the hospitality box included (£1,400).

It’s not just sports and music – these are MPs after all. LibDem Munira Wilson has bagged a free £1,463 National Liberal Club membership, not to mention the numerous Tory MPs who’ve bagged free Carlton club membership over the past year. As ever, very nice work if you can get it…

The register declarations in full:

BRITs

Dehenna Davison, £900

Steve Brine, £850

Alex Davies-Jones, £875

Alicia Kearns, £900

Paul Scully, £900

Jo Stevens, £900

James Cleverly, £850

Huw Merriman, £850

Graham Stuart, £900

Total: £7,925

Football

Jon Ashworth – FA Cup final, £898

Steve Brine – Spurs versus Villa, £450

Jo Stevens – Caraboa Cup final, £440

Philip Davies – Wembley, £1,537.60

Michael Gove – Porto UEFA Final, £2,500

Esther McVey – Wembley, £1,537.60

Alex Norris – Wembley, £1,537.60

Matt Vickers – Hartlepool versus Torquay, £400

Total: £9,300.80

Races

Philip Davies – Ascot hospitality box (17th June), £1,400

Philip Davies – Ascot Races (15th June), £750

Julian Knight – Ascot Races, £924

Esther McVey – Ascot Races, £750

Total: £3824

Rugby

Tonia Antoniazzi – Heineken Cup final, £400

Other