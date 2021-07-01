MPs Rack Up £23,000 in Post-Unlocking Revelling

Since the first stage of unlocking in March, MPs have received almost £23,000 in free hospitality tickets and other goodies, Guido can reveal. Nine MPs – mostly Tory – participated in the trial BRITs audience, racking up a total £7,925 in tickets and hospitality. All in order to receive a lecture from Dua Lipa slamming Boris and the lack of nurses’ pay rises…

Sports events have proved most popular, with Michael Gove’s jaunt to Porto with his son costing Santander £2,500. Philip Davies, Esther McVey and Alex Norris managed to wangle tickets plus hospitality to the England versus Czech Republic game on the 22nd June – freebies worth £4,612.8 between the three.

Philip Davies and Esther McVey also enjoyed Royal Ascott, with Davies nabbing an additional solo visit with the hospitality box included (£1,400).

It’s not just sports and music – these are MPs after all. LibDem Munira Wilson has bagged a free £1,463 National Liberal Club membership, not to mention the numerous Tory MPs who’ve bagged free Carlton club membership over the past year. As ever, very nice work if you can get it… 

The register declarations in full:

BRITs

  • Dehenna Davison, £900
  • Steve Brine, £850
  • Alex Davies-Jones, £875
  • Alicia Kearns, £900
  • Paul Scully, £900
  • Jo Stevens, £900
  • James Cleverly, £850
  • Huw Merriman, £850
  • Graham Stuart, £900
  • Total: £7,925

Football

  • Jon Ashworth – FA Cup final, £898
  • Steve Brine – Spurs versus Villa, £450
  • Jo Stevens – Caraboa Cup final, £440
  • Philip Davies – Wembley, £1,537.60
  • Michael Gove – Porto UEFA Final, £2,500
  • Esther McVey – Wembley, £1,537.60
  • Alex Norris – Wembley, £1,537.60
  • Matt Vickers – Hartlepool versus Torquay, £400
  • Total: £9,300.80

Races

  • Philip Davies – Ascot hospitality box (17th June), £1,400
  • Philip Davies – Ascot Races (15th June), £750
  • Julian Knight – Ascot Races, £924
  • Esther McVey – Ascot Races, £750
  • Total: £3824

Rugby

  • Tonia Antoniazzi – Heineken Cup final, £400

Other

  • Munira Wilson, National Liberal Club membership, £1,463
