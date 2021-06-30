WATCH: Starmer Adviser Quits, Says Labour Doesn’t Stand for Anything

A Labour adviser of eight years who quit his job last month, Simon Fletcher, has now gone public to slam Keir Starmer’s Labour Party for not standing for anything. Fletcher also accuses Starmer of fracturing the broad left within the party over various whipping decisions, which have resulted in a number of MPs resigning. He warns the party risks “creating the impression that it has fallen into a pit of self-loathing”. “Self-loathing” isn’t the half of it…

Fletcher served under Miliband, Corbyn and Starmer, acting as the latter’s strategic advisor during the leadership campaign, before being given responsibility for campaigns and election planning. In this final role, which he left after the May elections, he observed Hartlepool by-election voters were “uncertain over what the party stands for”. He now cites Joe Biden as the best political model to secure a path to power for the Labour party. Fletcher’s policy suggestions however are just as flimsy as his former employer’s…