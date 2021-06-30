Led By Donkeys’ Constituency Cock-Up

If left-wing remainer group Led By Donkeys want to be taken seriously when complaining about shoddy leadership, perhaps they should review their own basic competence. Today they launched their latest ineffective stunt – a billboard highlighting Matt Hancock’s rule-breaking on the Uxbridge Road, which they claim is in the PM’s constituency. Fact check time…

The video shows the billboard in question is next to the Angel Pub, UB4 8HX. The Ordnance Survey constituency map shows this is well within John McDonnell’s patch, not Boris’s…

Led By Donkeys: led by asses…