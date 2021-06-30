Galloway Threatens His Fifth Legal Action of By-Election Campaign

George Galloway has had a very busy few weeks on the campaign trail; from bashing the BBC to clashing with Labour’s Kim Leadbeater on Palestine and trans rights. A lot of his time, however, has been spent making legal threats against various individuals and bodies. Guido’s been through the archives and discovered Gorgeous George has either made legal threats, or begun legal proceedings against no fewer than 11 people during the Batley by-election. Even if he holds on to his deposit, he’s going to face a big legal bill in the coming months…

The most notable threat was directed at a school kid behind a parody Twitter news account, who photoshopped Galloway with a gun.

Not accepted. You will face criminal prosecution and an action for defamation. #BatleyAndSpenByelection — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 22, 2021

Off the back of that he’s also threatened a girl called Sophie warning “Anyone retweeting it is committing a criminal offence.” It is not and we have no threat from him, surprisingly.

He also claims he’s instructed his lawyers, XYZ Law, “to begin legal actions against @UKLabour and several news organisations for sundry breaches of both criminal and civil law in relation to the #BatleyAndSpenByelection“. He’s also directed legal threats at Starmer directly

This claim is a false statement against an election opponent and a criminal offence. We have photo and video evidence of its falsity. I put all concerned on notice @UKLabour @WestYorksPolice @yorkshirepost — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 25, 2021

He’s told ByLine TV that their claims the Muslim activists harassing Kim Leadbeater were from his camp “will exacerbate both civil damages and criminal law consequences. It is simply a grotesque libel”.

This is a very considerable escalation of your original breaches of both criminal and civil law and raises serious questions about your outlet. It will exacerbate both civil damages and criminal law consequences. It is simply a grotesque libel of the good people in this picture — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 25, 2021

Most recently this morning he launched a legal challenge against Kirklees Council after the local authority admitted to removing his posters from across the constituency, and refusing to return them. Beyond those he’s actively told on to the police, or instructed his lawyers to go after, he’s also made a number of less specific threats:

That Labour would be “legally disqualified for MULTIPLE breaches of electoral law” should they win on Thursday night Against a man called Jeremy for sharing ByLine TV’s footage of Muslim activists harassing Kim Leadbeater Against Paul Mason over claims he “laughed as homophobic thugs intimidated Labour’s candidate” Against a user called Lloyd for linking him to Steve Bannon

Those on the receiving end of George’s threats may start to assume they are not entirely serious…