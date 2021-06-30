Best & Worst Political Reactions to Last Night’s Win

Political pundits and Westminster hacks (along with the rest of the country) eagerly watched England’s triumphant victory against rivals Germany in last night’s match. Guido has collected the best and worst political reactions.
Boris Johnson limbs when Kane scored. pic.twitter.com/4b8SepNo3J— Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) June 29, 2021
Congratulations, @England— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 29, 2021
(Still just one team unbeaten by 🏴 so far in @EURO2020 😉🏴)
I’m genuinely worried Priti Patel would stop football at the border and try to deport it https://t.co/rTwckjmyj0— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 29, 2021
Last night on Sky News, Isabel Oakeshott accused the Sky News of trying to start a “race row” with the worst take that goal scorer Raheem Sterling should have appeared on more front pages of newspapers.
Having avoided a national row about the kneeling, could we not avoid a race row when everyone is celebrating?