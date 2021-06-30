40% of Labour Members Want Starmer to Resign if He Loses Batley & Spen

A new YouGov poll for Sky News makes grim reading for poor Keir Starmer. 40% of Labour members want Keir Starmer to resign if he loses tomorrow’s by-election in Batley & Spen, a result which is looking increasingly likely. Time for CCHQ to give him a break and Save Keir Starmer…

The struggling Labour leader has a net approval rating of just 7% with Labour Party members. Instead seven in ten Labour members hope to replace Starmer with Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, who they believe would be a better leader. Burnham isn’t even a member of parliament…

Most embarrassingly 65% of Labour members believe Labour is on course to lose the next general election. Fingers crossed…