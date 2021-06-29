WATCH: Ben Bradshaw Still in Denial as Nissan Announces New GigaFactory

Despite Nissan’s announcement that it plans to build a massive battery ‘gigafactory’ in Sunderland by 2024, it looks like Labour’s Ben Bradshaw still can’t see the bright side of the Brexit deal. Even when it delivers a huge investment boost and creates thousands of jobs, it’s all still a ‘despite Brexit’ kind of pyrrhic victory for Ben…

Asked on Politics Live whether the announcement is a benefit of Brexit, Bradshaw said:

“No, and I don’t think all of its implications and impacts have been felt yet, because we’ve been living in the last 16 months in a world dominated by Covid, and I think lots of the impacts have been concealed by that…constituents who come to me who say we’ve just given up trying to import or export stuff between us and the European Union because of the costs, the hassle, the VAT, and everything else…”

As his co-panelist Ben Bradley points out, however, non-EU exports are up, and investment continues to flood into the UK at the highest levels since the referendum. Guido doubts it’ll make much of a difference to Bradshaw though, who has been miserable for the last 5 years…