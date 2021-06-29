LISTEN: Patel Says Home Office “To Look At” Offering Support to Chris Whitty After Harassment

Following footage shared yesterday of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty being harassed in the street for the third time, Priti Patel reacted on Times Radio this morning by confirming the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, and hinting Whitty may now receive personal security:

“Chris is just a remarkable public servant … I am horrified by what has happened to Chris, and the police are actually involved as well … we’re also speaking to Chris to look at what we can do to support him, it’s just appalling.”

Pressed on whether that meant he needed police protection, Patel said she “can’t speak about that, but it’s important that Chris is given the right kind of support.” Decisions about who receives government protection falls under the Home Office’s ‘Royal and VIP Executive Committee’, so it’s certainly within Patel’s remit. Given how often this seems to be happening, you’d have thought he’d have it already…