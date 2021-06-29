Jo Cox Foundation’s Donation to Teacher-Targetting Charity… While Leadbeater was Ambassador

While the Batley by-election is whipping up racial tensions, it’s easy to forget anger already reached a fever pitch two months ago after a teacher showed his classroom a depiction of the Prophet Mohammad. As of the 19th June, the teacher remains in hiding; partly thanks to a charity called Purpose of Life who were responsible for publishing his name online. They were subsequently reported to the charity commission…

Despite this scandal, the Jo Cox foundation still found it appropriate to donate £1000 to Purpose of Life – a month later:

Special thank you to @BirkieDave @JoCoxFoundation for donating £1,000 to help us purchase much needed equipment to manage/run POL’s foodbank!

United We Stand



Our foodbank still runs 7 days a week thanks to our fantastic team of volunteers and partnership with @ChartKirklees 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/WvIaXTZzGQ — Purpose of Life (@POL_Charity) April 22, 2021

Here’s the kicker: Kim Leadbeater, who if elected MP on Thursday would represent the under-siege teacher, was an ambassador at the Jo Cox Foundation when the donation was made – and wouldn’t go on to step down from the role under her candidate selection on May 13th. Does Kim believe the donation should have been made? Did she object at the time?

Back in 2019, the Jo Cox Foundation got all the constituency’s candidates to sign a pledge for a “respectful election“. Guido’s surprised to see they haven’t asked their former ambassador – and the others – to make the same pledge this time around…