GB News Finally Available in Parliament

MPs led by Paul Bristow have secured victory after parliamentary authorities finally enabled their televisions to receive GB News – two weeks after it launched. In his letter to the House Authorities last week, Bristow explained it was somewhat disappointing that no provision has yet been made for this important entrant to UK News broadcasting”.  While Al Jazeera and Russia Today were…  

Bristow’s finally confirmed the good news:

Guido hears some civil servants are facing similar restrictions…

UPDATE: While GB News is now available in Parliament, it’s currently labelled as “China CTV” which is currently scheduled as showing adult nightly bundle

 
