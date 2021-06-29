GB News Finally Available in Parliament

MPs led by Paul Bristow have secured victory after parliamentary authorities finally enabled their televisions to receive GB News – two weeks after it launched. In his letter to the House Authorities last week, Bristow explained it was “somewhat disappointing that no provision has yet been made for this important entrant to UK News broadcasting”. While Al Jazeera and Russia Today were…

Bristow’s finally confirmed the good news

Success! @GBNEWS is now available on the annunciators for MPs and staff, channel 211. pic.twitter.com/kRaZiyYbqP — Paul Bristow MP #stayalert (@paulbristow79) June 29, 2021

Guido hears some civil servants are facing similar restrictions…