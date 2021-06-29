Ed Miliband STILL Doesn’t Own an Electric Car Despite Calling for Electric ‘Revolution’

Guido learns that Ed Miliband still hasn’t put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his ‘electric car revolution‘. Despite preaching about the benefits of electric motors for months, suggesting they’re essential for ‘a green economic recovery‘, Ed still hasn’t actually bought one for himself – even after his hypocrisy was pointed out to him in the middle of a GMB interview back in March. Ed’s political adviser tells Guido he’s still only trialling a French-made Renault Zoe on lease for now. A trial that he’s been conducting for at least a month, because he told Nick Ferrari the same thing in May. At least he’s being thorough…

The Zoe has a claimed 245-mile range. In other words, not enough for the 340 mile round-trip round-trip from Westminster to his constituency of Doncaster and back, which is probably why Ed’s still holding out. He did have his eyes on a Nissan Leaf for some time, which would have been a great investment into the North East economy now that Nissan have announced plans for their new Sunderland gigaplant. Such a shame he’s opted to hire a French car instead…