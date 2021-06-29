Burnham Victory: Sturgeon Scraps Travel Ban

Andy Burnham has forced Sturgeon into a humiliating u-turn as she’s been forced to capitulate on her Scotland-Manchester travel ban. Health secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed in Holyrood today that the ban between Scotland and Manchester, Bolton and Salford will lift tomorrow. Sturgeon brought in the ban without approaching Burnham and without consultation. Mad with power…

Yousaf claims the restrictions are being removed “due to changes in the epidemiological position for those areas.” The ban on travel between Scotland and Blackburn will remain in place, however. Guido imagines locals in Blackburn won’t be too keen to travel to Scotland anyhow, given it’s experiencing its largest Covid wave since the start of the pandemic…