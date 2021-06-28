Sajid on Lockdown: “I Want Restrictions Lifted…There’s No Going Back”

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid making his position very clear this morning:

“I want to see the restrictions lifted and life going back to normal as quickly as possible…that is my absolute priority, I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can…it’s going to be irreversible, there’s no going back.”

Co-conspirators will be relieved to hear that given hitherto he has voted in favour of every lockdown. Javid also confirmed the notorious camera lurking in his new office has now been disabled, though not by him personally…