Rishi’s Constituency Branch Warns “Possible” Lockdown Extension Could Cancel Chancellor’s “End of Lockdown” Party

It seems Rishi’s not just willing to tell the public that freedom day will come on July 19th – without any further extensions – he’s putting his optimism into practice. This afternoon Tory members in his Richmond constituency received an invite to an “End of Lockdown celebration with Rishi Sunak MP”, scheduled for the 23rd July. It seems Rishi’s association are much less optimistic than their MP however…

At the bottom of the email invitation, North Yorkshire Tories are informed it’s “possible that COVID restrictions may be extended beyond 19 July”, in which case the celebration could be cancelled.

“* It is possible that COVID restrictions may be extended beyond 19 July. If this happens a decision will be taken as to whether the event can go ahead with restrictions or whether it should be cancelled.*”

Presumably Rishi’s sleek communications operation fell short of proofing the messaging coming out of his own constituency branch…