New Report Reveals It Is Far Easier to do Business in Britain Than France

The TMF Group analysed the regulations, tax rates, penalties and compliance issues of 77 countries, and concluded that the UK is one of the simplest countries to do business in – whilst France is one of the most complicated.

The UK’s also been ranked the 20th easiest place to do business, ahead of Norway and Sweden. The report suggests that new international trade agreements, such as the Australian trade deal secured by Liz Truss, as well as the conclusion of Brexit, brings increased “clarity and stability” to the UK.

France, on the other hand, has been ranked the second-most complicated place to do business – only behind Brazil – due to the complexities in its accounting and tax processes, and heavily employee-centric HR regulations. Another slap in the face for Macron…

Additionally, all accounting in France is subject to local language requirements, which can prove challenging to non-French speaking businesses. Oh là là…