Labour’s Own Divisive Campaigning in Batley Revealed

The tension in Batley and Spen is clearly reaching a fever pitch, initially thanks to existing religious and cultural tensions being exploited by Galloway. It seems Labour doesn’t have a leg to stand on however, as a leaflet from Kim Leadbeater is now being sent out targeting the government’s relationship with Indian Prime Minister Modi. It’s less-so dog-whistle campaigning, more fog horn…

The leaflet arriving through locals’ letterboxes, and clearly sponsored by the Labour Party, warns voters not to vote for a Tory MP who isn’t on their side, citing the Tory Islamaphobia inquiry, and emblazoned with a large photo of the PM and Modi, claiming he is “silent on human rights abuses in Kashmir”, and accused of “whitewashing Islamaphobia”. Pretty shameful given how Jo Cox said there is “more in common than that which divides us” that her local Labour Party are putting out leaflets exploiting exploiting inter-communal strife and deliberately importing the divisive politics of the sub-continent.

The reverse targets Galloway, claiming a vote for anyone other than Labour is a vote for a Tory MP. Which, based on vox pops of local Muslims in recent days, may not be that popular an attack line…

As one local source points out, this divide and rule strategy not only ramps up unnecessary tensions, playing into Galloway’s game plan, how will it go down in other Labour areas like predominantly Indian Leicester East. Guido can’t imagine this will help cool down tensions…

UPDATE: Kim Leadbeater’s campaign spokesperson doubles down and confirms the leaflet is from them, saying it points out a Tory vote means backing a PM “who insults Muslim women and calls it a joke”. Hat-tip: Kate Ferguson

UPDATE II: Labour Friends of India demand the leaflet is withdrawn: