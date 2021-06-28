Galloway and Leadbeater Camps Accuse Each Other of Tearing Down Posters

The farce up in Batley & Spen continues. Now, Labour’s former Mayor of Kirklees, councillor Gwen Lowe, has been accused along with her husband of tearing down George Galloway posters in the constituency – to which the pair claim was a retaliatory measure against the Galloway team for removing posters of Kim Leadbeater. Three days till the by-election, if you can hold on just a bit longer…

In the video above, the pair can be seen bellowing at the Galloway supporter who caught them in the act, with Lowe restraining her furious husband before both stormed down the street. A source tells Guido the incident has now been reported to the police…