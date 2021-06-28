Fake Labour Leaflets in Batley & Spen, Rayner’s Weedy Support for Starmer

Despite the government’s torrid time this weekend, Starmer still failed to garner support off the back of his attacks. Rayner’s Today interview this morning was a case in point, with her providing a weak attempt at support; asked for a first time whether she’d support Starmer either way – win or lose – on Thursday, Rayner completely dodged the question. Asked a second time, she bluntly replied “I absolutely pledge my support for Keir Starmer” before quickly moving on. Keen-eyed conspirators will note the present tense of her backing…

Labour is set for a hell of a battle in the final week. On Friday, Byline TV released footage of Leadbeater being hectored and chased by Muslim activists; over the weekend, fake Labour leaflets emerged promoting the party’s willingness to take the knee over Black Lives Matter.

Last night, Tracy Brabin claimed Labour activists have been subjected to eggings, and physical pushing and kicking by rivals. The Tories will be praying this chaotic side-show will allow them to take the seat this Thursday…