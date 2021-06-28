Delyn Conservative Association Secretary Tells Members “I Don’t Want to Hear Your Views on Rob Roberts”

If Tory MPs were concerned about their inability to force Rob Roberts out of parliament, Guido feels worse for Delyn Conservative associations, who are now powerless to disassociate themselves from the disgraced MP. Guido notes Rob’s profile is still on their constituency association website…

Emails shared with Guido now show the Association has had enough of hearing the views of outraged and embarrassed members, with Association Secretary Ray Faulder-Jones resorting to telling members “I have already asked that you stop emailing me as I don’t want to hear your views”. The outburst came after one local member pointed out:

“I can understand how we have lost a Secretary of Health; yet we still have our local problem!”

Throughout the email thread – going back to July last year after the parliamentary standards investigation had been launched – the Association has refused to address the concerns of members. At one point local dignitary and baronet, Sir James Vernon, slams the Association leadership for trying to shut down complaints on irrelevant GDPR grounds. Faulder-Jones is accused by members of being a Roberts loyalist. His friendly comments on Rob’s recent Facebook photo with his new boyfriend would suggest as much…