Round Two: Leadbeater & Galloway Clash Over Palestine and Trans Rights

With just a week to go before the Batley & Spen by-election, Kim Leadbeater and George Galloway have once again been locking horns. Things got particularly heated when the topic inevitably landed on the key local issue of Palestine, and later on trans rights. Meanwhile the Tory candidate is rightly ignoring this circus, mainly focusing on policing and regenerating the local high street…

On Palestine, Leadbeater insisted she’d be “a passionate supporter for the rights of the Palestinian people”, with Galloway claiming the other candidates “had never said or done anything on Palestine before this election began”. To be fair, Leadbeater wasn’t even a member of the Labour Party until a few weeks ago.

The debate took another turn when it came to trans rights. Leadbeater accused Galloway of “showing a huge lack of sensitivity” as he ranted about bathrooms and biology, with several members of the audience heckling both candidates throughout the bitter exchange. Galloway even pushed back by saying he “would not accept that science can be reinvented by Keir Starmer or the Labour Party“. Guido’s reckons Leadbeater muttered that Galloway is “such a nasty person” as the debate wrapped up – viewers can make up their own minds…