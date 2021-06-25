Layla Moran Costs Constituents £2 to Collect Her Campaign Mail

Constituents in Layla Moran’s constituency, Oxford West and Abingdon, were made to pay £2 for the pleasure of receiving a campaigning letter from the MP, urging them to vote for Cllr John Howson in the upcoming County Council elections. Constituents were alerted to a ‘mystery package’ by the postman which they could only open to discover the contents after paying the postage fee. Guido didn’t realise LibDem finances were that bad…

Constituents were not impressed that they were being made to foot the LibDem’s postal bill. This is not a recommended campaign strategy.