Ashworth Reluctant to Condemn Hancock Over Affair

Guido hears that Jon Ashworth, the opposition’s Health Shadow, was strangely reluctant this morning to call for his opposite number Hancock to be sacked over his affair. Eventually Labour put out a statement in the name of Anneliese Dodds calling for Hancock to go, and followed it up this afternoon with a tougher attack from Angela Rayner demanding an investigation. Ashworth maintained a gentlemanly silence on the matter; a noble and refreshingly old-fashioned reluctance on his part to indulge in low politics.