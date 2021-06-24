Welsh Parliament Bans Union Jacks

The Presiding Officer of the Senedd has banned Union Jacks from virtual sessions after a Conservative MS, Janet Finch-Saunders, asked a question with a Union Jack flag in the background.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones told the Senedd:

 “It looks as if the R rate on flags is greater than 1 at the moment. Therefore, from next week, no more flags. Otherwise, I’ll be tempted to fly the flag of the Independent Tropical Republic of Ceredigion behind me here. So, we move on to a flagless week next week please.”

Guido’s not sure what problem Jones has with the national flag… 
