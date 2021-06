Despite causing a furore with the “flag-shagger” saga, Naga Munchetty still had trouble containing herself on BBC Breakfast this morning. After playing footage of Boris’s meeting with the Queen, in which the PM interrupted the Monarch to say that Matt Hancock was “full of beans“, Naga muttered “I wonder if she was going to say full of beans…”. What might Naga have been suggesting? Guido couldn’t possibly say…