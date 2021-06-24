Starmer’s New Blairite Spinner

Following the departure of both his chief and deputy head of comms – and Jenny Chapman’s shafting – Sir Keir has turned to Blairism to help get the Labour machine back on track. It was announced last night that the Labour leader had appointed ex-Blair spinner Matthew Doyle as his new interim director of communications. Matthew Doyle will be briefing against briefings made by Boris top spinner, Jack Doyle (no relation)…

Starmer’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, has also been sidelined to a new role in elections and campaigning strategy. Guido hears full-time replacements will be announced shortly. Rumours of Rob Burley, former BBC politics editor, being offered one of the roles have been swirling for much of this week, though sources steered Guido away from the suggestion…