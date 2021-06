This week’s edition of the New Statesman features a caricature of David Cameron, reflecting on the last five years since the referendum. Guido thought it looked familiar…

A quick look through the archives revealed the paper has lifted it from an almost identical splash in 2016, then reflecting specifically on David Cameron’s legacy. Given the New Statesman’s commitment to pushing the climate crisis, it’s good to see them put their money where their mouth is and get recycling…