EXCLUSIVE: Tory MP Justifies Calling Princess Diana a “Two-Bit Slag”

Tory MP Chris Clarkson has explained to Guido why he called Princess Diana a “two-bit slag” in a Facebook comment a number of years-ago. The full comment – which has not yet been deleted:

The Heywood & Middleton MP explained his comments were “clearly a satirical remark about the inconsistency of the print media in their treatment of Princess Diana before and after her untimely death” and his only regret is not putting the words “OBVIOUS PARODY” in front of the post. Hindsight is 20/20…

He added that he “couldn’t have reasonably predicted that (a) I’d be an MP and (b) there would be someone malicious enough to trawl over a decade back just to try and embarrass me.”

Clarkson is keen to make clear that “I am not actually disparaging the former Princess of Wales, but rather the media’s treatment of her.”

He added, “as we approach what would have been Diana’s 60th Birthday I think it would be a much better tribute to her sadly short life to reflect on the work she did highlighting issues such as HIV/AIDS and championing some of the most vulnerable, rather than focusing on a daft remark made years ago.” At least he didn’t call the People’s Princess scum…