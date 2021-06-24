Cummings Justifies Rule-Breaking in New 3,800 Word Blog

Dominic Cummings launched into another Substack diatribe last night, this time against the BBC who accused Cummings of trying to bypass rules for grants over £530,000. On 22 March 2020 Cummings wrote:

“Someone please ensure that they [OWID] have the 530k within 24 hours from now and report back to me it’s been sent. No procurement, no lawyers, no meetings, no delay please – just send immediately.”

Cummings confirmed that this “trivial” story was true and explained that sticking with ‘due process’ was killing people”. In fact Cummings admitted to sending many more messages that bypassed due process. He wrote:

“I sent many other similar messages on PPE, testing, the Vaccine Task Force (see below), and my interventions saved lives / reduced suffering / speeded vital projects like vaccines. I think that if I had NOT acted like this, it would been unprofessional and unethical.”

He followed this by accusing lawyers, MPs and journalists [AKA the ‘establishment’] of “doing all they can to defend the broken system and to attack those who tried to prioritise emergency action.”

In typical Cummings style, the Substack was littered with leaked emails, WhatsApp messages and graphs scribbled on whiteboards. None of the newly leaked materials were particularly scandalous, however they show that in March 2020 the UK was headed for a huge disaster. Cummings couldn’t resist making a few quick jibes at the PM writing that “Ninjeri Pandit (one of the many brilliant young women I saw around the table who would have been a 10X better PM than the PM)”. Read the rest of Cummings essay here.

Guido eagerly awaits Cummings’ next Q+A scheduled for next week.