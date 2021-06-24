Chairing the British Museum is Osborne’s Eleventh Job

Congratulations are once again in order as George Osborne clinches his eleventh job since leaving No. 11, after his election as the British Museum’s new chairman this morning. Announcing the news, Osborne said he’s “hugely thrilled & honoured”. Guido already spots a PR cloud on the horizon…

Back in 2016, Osborne was accused of mocking mental health sufferers after making a joke about the Elgin Marbles during a treasury questions session:

“Today [McDonnell] said that he is going to tour the country with the former Greek Finance Minister, Mr Varoufakis, to educate us all about economics—the one thing they have in common is that they have both lost their marbles.”

Still, bad news for left-wing campaigners hoping to strip the museum of its hard-won treasures…