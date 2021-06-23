Galloway Suing School Kid Over Parody Twitter Account

George Galloway is threatening to sue a parody Twitter account, Politics For Everyone – which is run by a school kid – over a clearly Photoshopped image of Galloway brandishing a gun. The account, which describes itself as a parody in the bio, has since deleted the tweet and accompanying image. Looks like someone can’t take a joke…

Yesterday, Politics For Everyone apologised to Galloway over the “COMPLETELY FAKE” image, writing “I extend my sincerest apologies to George Galloway”. Galloway responded by saying the apology was “not accepted”, and that the account “will face criminal prosecution and an action for defamation”.

Not accepted. You will face criminal prosecution and an action for defamation. #BatleyAndSpenByelection — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 22, 2021

The account tweeted shortly after the exchange that he’s “got [his] headteacher on the phone”. Sounds like playground bullying…

Galloway should remember when Al-Aqra told the Prophet Muhammad “I have ten children and have never kissed one of them”, that the Prophet cast a look at him and said, “Whoever is not merciful to others will not be treated mercifully.” Prosecuting a child for mocking him is hardly merciful.