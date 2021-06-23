Boris Hails Fifth Brexit Anniversary

Five years ago today, 33.5 million Brits turned out to cast their vote in the first referendum on EU membership in over 40 years. 17.4 million – 52% – voted out and set Britain on course for a new generation. Reflecting on the historic anniversary Boris has hailed the decision of the British people, and those made by the government since:

“Five years ago the British people made the momentous decision to leave the European Union and take back control of our destiny. This Government got Brexit done and we’ve already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters.”

Looking forward, the PM says the UK must now “seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty” to recover from the pandemic:

“With control over our regulations and subsidies, and with freeports driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country.” “The decision to leave the EU may now part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

Brexit: done; football: coming home: what a day…