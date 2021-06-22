WATCH: Frustrated Hancock Calls Kay Burley’s Questioning “Total Rubbish” in Social Care Row

In the fallout over Number 10’s supposed cancelling of a social care reform meeting between Boris, Rishi Sunak, and Matt Hancock today, Hancock made the media round to insist social care was still a top priority for the government and all was right in the world despite the last-minute rescheduling. A last-minute rescheduling for a meeting which was, allegedly, ‘do-or-die’…

Appearing on Sky News this morning, tensions soon rose between Hancock and host Kay Burley, as Burley repeatedly badgered the Health Secretary over the delay and clearly got under his skin: