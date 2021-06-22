Nick Thomas-Symonds’s Windrush Compensation Blooper

Yesterday, Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote to Priti Patel demanding the Windrush Compensation Scheme be placed under “an independent body“, claiming “the mishandling of the Windrush Compensation Scheme by Conservative Ministers has heaped insult upon injustice” and arguing the entire scheme needs to be overhauled.

This is a peculiar attack on the compensation scheme – which has already offered £30 million in compensation over the last two years – given it was actually designed with the independent oversight of Martin Forde QC. The same Martin Forde Labour’s NEC believed to be independent enough to put in charge of its inquiry into the leaked antisemitism report…

In April the Home Office also announced Professor Martin Levermore MBE had been appointed as a new “Independent Person to advise on the Windrush Compensation Scheme”, a move the department promised would be “one of a series of measures” to “right the wrongs” of the Windrush scandal. It’s not just Guido’s sources claiming the scheme is now on an improved footing – Jacqui McKenzie, who’s representing victims, also claimed improvements on today’s Politics Live:

A Tory source says: “On Windrush Day it’s a shame the Labour Party are attempting to play politics and divide people. The Windrush scandal was one which plagued successive governments and that’s why the government is doing all it can to right the wrongs.” The party of hindsight strikes again…