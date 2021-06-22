Lord Lawson’s Leave of Absence

Guido learns Maggie’s chancellor, Nigel Lawson, is stepping away from his lordly duties for a while, taking a leave of absence from the upper chamber that began just a month after his 89th birthday. His age appears to be the main driving factor, with one source saying it’s becoming increasingly exhausting for him to make it up to Westminster. Lawson’s office tells Guido:

“I can confirm he has already taken a leave of absence, which began on 8 June.”

With Boris’s fiscal plans becoming ever more spend-happy, Guido prays Lord Lawson will stick about to contribute to the national debate via Zoom for some years to come…