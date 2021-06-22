Four Labour MPs Voted to Deprecate Problem of “White Privilege”

Labour MPs Fleur Anderson, Apsana Begum, Ian Mearns, and Kim Johnson have voted to block the educational inequality report, which explores how white working-class pupils have been let down by the education system, before the House. It’s clear the four Labour MPs were whipped by the party…

One of the more controversial parts of the report argues that the term white privilege is “alienating to disadvantaged white communities, and it may have contributed towards a systemic neglect of white people facing hardship who also need specific support.”

Kim Johnson said in response to the report: “I am not happy with the whole section on white privilege […] I think [the committee] were trying to create a bit of a culture war.” Labour MPs demonstrating once again why they are losing the white working class vote…