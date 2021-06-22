Fact Check: Bercow’s False Labour Peerage Denial

Just 48 hours ago, John Bercow insisted on Sky News that he didn’t join the Labour Party for the sake of a peerage. Apparently, he’d had “absolutely no conversation whatsoever with Keir Starmer or any other member of the Labour leadership” on the matter, having only joined Labour because the Tories are “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic“. How noble.

Unfortunately for unequivocal Bercow, the Times has uncovered Bercow’s emails to Labour back in 2019, in which he shamelessly begged for a peerage, and going so far as to write his own 556-word reference for the potential nomination:

“He held no fewer than five shadow ministerial positions, serving in the shadow cabinet in 2001-2002 and later as shadow secretary of state for international development, gaining invaluable political experience in relation to Africa and Asia alike . . . John has received no fewer than 11 awards for his parliamentary work.”

It’s taken all morning to wipe the surprise off Guido’s face.