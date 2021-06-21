Meet Love Island’s Semi-Naked Civil Servant

Guido spots the political world is once again set to collide with Love Island. The latest contestant announcement is 25-year-old Sharon Gaffka, a former beauty queen who now works as an Operations Lead for the DfT in Oxford. Awkwardly for a DfT advisor, it’s still unknown whether Love Island can film abroad this year…

Viewers have previously seen Zara McDermott compete – a then-Department for Education advisor – as well as an informed debate about Brexit and its effect on the trees. If civil servant Zara educated fellow contestants, presumably Sharon will cause some e-motion. The Love Island social media announcement says she’s “worked on government policies”, with The Sun claiming the policy in question was the Test & Trace system flop. Sharon’s friends have told the paper there’s no chance she’ll have sex on TV. Thankfully she won’t need a disease tracing system then…