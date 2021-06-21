Camden Council Spends £93,000 on ‘Woke’ Training Whilst Cutting Library Staff

Camden Council has spent £93,000 on an anti-racism training contract, despite cutting £230,000 worth of jobs. Priorities…

The council’s Library Service has committed to slashing jobs in order to save £230,000. The council will cut management/ back-office roles and frontline staff as part of its Mid-Term Financial Strategy and instead hopes to recruit more volunteers to compensate for this loss. The council will also cut further jobs to ensure the new Library Service structure costs remain within the revised service budget. Guido wonders why the council – which is clearly hard-pressed for cash – chose to waste £93,000 on ‘woke’ training instead of saving some of those jobs…

Slides leaked from the anti-racism training session include lessons on “types or racism” such as “white privilege, micro aggressions, intersectionality, [and] tone policing”. Sounds like £93,000 well spent…