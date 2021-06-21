Bercow at Odds with New Comrades over Tennis Elitism

After his Sunday morning media round yesterday – following his shock defection to Labour in the Observer – Bercow immediately whizzed over to the Queen’s Club in West Kensington for an afternoon of tennis. Despite having just leapt into bed with a bunch of rabid socialists, Bercow and his son took up seats in the most expensive area. His old MP register of interests suggest the tickets were well over £600…

Awkwardly, Bercow’s Tory-esque courtside revelling already puts him at odds with his new comrades. Last week, King of the North Andy Burnham accused the government of elitism for prioritising the Wimbledon finals’ audience over Wembley’s Euros matches, claiming it is “one rule for tennis, another for everyone else.”

One rule for tennis, another for everyone else.👇🏻 https://t.co/iLiOC46zo0 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 14, 2021

Bercow may be hoping for a second serve in politics – for now, it looks like he’ll continue being a ball boy…