Anti-Vaxxers’ Arguments Flop Following New Covid-19 Study into Erectile Dysfunction

A new study from The World Journal of Men’s Health suggests that widespread endothelial cell dysfunction caused by COVID-19 can cause erectile dysfunction. Will anti-vax protestors remain so cocky after reading this research? Guido hopes there are no hard feelings…

Despite the worrying news, the government is still stood firm; it will not force people to take the vaccine under durex. Tinder, Hinge and Bumble’s new inclusion of vaccine status now makes a lot more sense…

Despite stiff global competition over supplies, 42,964,013 people have now been vaccinated. Guido is relieved that flip-floppy Hancock was able to make it happen…