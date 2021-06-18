Full of Writ: Steve Bray Threatens to Sue Lee Anderson

Noisy nutter Steve Bray is now threatening to sue Tory MP Lee Anderson, after Lee called Steve “a scrounger, a malingerer and a parasite” in the hilarious exchange outside the Red LionOn what grounds, Guido cannot fathom.

If the threat is anything more than a cry for attention, Bray has a decent pot of funds. He’s been crowdfunding for 46 weeks in support of his general nuisance-making and has scrounged over £21,000. Anderson tells Guido he “won’t be losing any sleep over it”…
