Full of Writ: Steve Bray Threatens to Sue Lee Anderson

Noisy nutter Steve Bray is now threatening to sue Tory MP Lee Anderson, after Lee called Steve “a scrounger, a malingerer and a parasite” in the hilarious exchange outside the Red Lion. On what grounds, Guido cannot fathom.

Today Tory MP ‘Lee Anderson’ a proven liar told me to get a job & that I was a scrounger, a malingerer and a parasite. All on film but air drop failed, I will have to get it sent to me in parts via whatsap. Never have much luck with WE Transfer. A legal case I think. pic.twitter.com/L5p6ckApZj — Steve Bray 23/6 UK Protest. #NeverVoteConservative (@snb19692) June 16, 2021

If the threat is anything more than a cry for attention, Bray has a decent pot of funds. He’s been crowdfunding for 46 weeks in support of his general nuisance-making and has scrounged over £21,000. Anderson tells Guido he “won’t be losing any sleep over it”…