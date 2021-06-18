Rayner’s Photobomb: “Present But Not Involved”

Angela Rayner raised eyebrows this week after a photo emerged of her posing with Corbyn for a campaign – despite his continued suspension from the Labour Party. Compounding the controversy is the fact Rayner attended antisemitism training sessions with the Jewish Labour Movement just two days ago. She clearly wasn’t paying attention in class…

Today Angela excused herself, claiming she was merely “photobombed” by Corbyn and that she didn’t speak to him. Hardly convincing given the photographic evidence showing the two looking very friendly side-by-side whilst she delivers speech…

Was it an accident, or another deliberate attempt by Rayner to schmooze the hard left of the party? Guido will let co-conspirators decide…
