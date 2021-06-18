Punditry’s Chesham Profundity: Jim Pickard Eats His Hat

Chesham & Amersham arguably came as a bigger by-election shock than Hartlepool. Hartlepool – as may well be the same in Batley & Spen – was arguably a continuation of the same red wall crumbling seen in 2019, minus the Reform Party’s vote-splitting. In Amersham, the LibDems gained just short of a whopping 7,000 votes, a swing that seems like a more traditional mid-term protest vote encouraged by local issues such as HS2. Albeit an HS2 protest vote in favour of a party led by a leader who backed the project wholeheartedly in parliamentary vote after vote…

Given the shock, some in the media have been caught off guard. Jim Pickard is reeling this morning after previously tweeting he would eat his hat if the LibDems took the seat. Given the weather, Jim’ll be happy he didn’t copy Dan Hodge’s previous wager of streaking down Whitehall…

The Speccie has also been left embarrassed – as LibDem president Mark Pack has been gloating about all morning. On Monday Nick Tyrone opined:

“The Chesham and Amersham by-election is on Thursday. Thank God it’s almost here — hopefully then we can stop hearing any rubbish about how the Lib Dems are set to tear down the Conservatives’ ‘blue wall’ in the home counties. As the campaign has demonstrated, the Lib Dems are miles away from being able to cause such an upset.” “Instead, the Lib Dems will lose on Thursday, most likely fairly badly, and they will have no one to blame but themselves. If they want to get back to being the by-election masters of old, they will have to do a lot better than this.”

Tyrone has been oddly quiet this morning…

Mark Pack’s gloating doesn’t stop there. He also points out The Guardian wrote a piece during the early coverage, in which a hack visited the constituency for vox pops and wrote a story that failed to mention the LibDems entirely. Dominic Cummings has weighed in on the “pundit babble”, citing Jim Pickard’s prediction, and recommending those wanting “to improve your understanding of politics” should “stop reading these pundit babblers.” Jim retorts at least he didn’t “go back and edit it, unlike your blog predictions”. Meow…